Arlo announces new Go 2 security camera, capable of using LTE and Wi-Fi connection

Arlo has announced a new, more affordable entry in its security camera line. The Arlo Go 2 can connect via LTE and Wi-Fi to monitor your spaces remotely. The camera has made modest improvements in video quality while giving users more freedom in their connection.

The weather-resistant Arlo Go 2 is priced at $250 USD (roughly $311 CAD) and is positioned to be best used to monitor spaces like your cottage, boat dock, or any other remote property. The original Arlo Go model was priced higher at $400 USD (about $498 CAD) and had a limited connection due to not supporting LTE or Wi-Fi. It was also capped at recording video at 720p. The Arlo Go 2, on the other hand, is able to capture full 1080p video and will have a battery life of up to three months on LTE (eight when connected to Wi-Fi).

In addition to improving the recorded video quality and battery life, Arlo has also added GPS capabilities to the new camera. Now, in the event that the camera is misplaced, stolen, or otherwise, you can track the device down. The Arlo Go 2 is a motion-activated camera. Therefore, when capturing events during the night, the added spotlight feature can help see what unfolds in colour. This will be a nice upgrade from the former, which recorded nighttime activity in black and white.

Finally, audio functionality has been improved. Arlo has taken a page from the book of the Arlo Pro 4 camera. You can now hear and interact with someone in real-time in front of the camera as opposed to the original Arlo Go’s limited push-to-talk function

The Arlo Go 2 features a number of improved base functions. However, to fully grasp all that the camera offers, the Arlo Secure Subscription is required. Arlo offers a $9.99 USD (about $12.45 CAD) monthly subscription for unlimited cameras or a $2.99 USD (roughly $3.73 CAD) monthly option for a single camera. Alternatively, a premium $15 USD (approximately $18.70 CAD)/month plan is available and includes emergency response functionality. Video recording resolution will also be increased up to 4K with a subscription.

An active Arlo Secure Subscription enables features like Animated Preview, Interactive Notification, and detection of people, packages, vehicles, and animals. Users can also benefit from having their video history stored for up to 30 days. Priority support, smoke/co detection, and more are also locked behind Arlo Secure Subscription.

It’s worth noting that using the Arlo Go 2 on an LTE connection will also require a data plan from a carrier.

Image credit: Arlo

Via: The Verge