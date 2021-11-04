Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0 free update has launched early

Ahead of its scheduled November 5th release, Nintendo has launched Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0 update. This free DLC will serve as the last major content update for the critically acclaimed game.

Announced during the Animal Crossing Direct last month, Nintendo revealed that the 2.0 update will bring new activities for players to complete, quality of life improvements and more. Players can now download the 2.0 update now on their Switch.

A significant focus of the 2.0 update is the introduction of Brewster, a character that opens up within the island’s Museum. Players can take on the task of tracking down Brewster and bringing him to their island by interacting with Blathers. Fan-favourite Kapp’n is also integrated into the island. The quirky sailor will take players on boat rides to other islands, similar to Dodo Airlines. Additionally, Harv’s Island now hosts an open market, where proprietors new and old can be found.

Quality of life improvements to the game have been made. Players can now expand the storage of their homes even further for the steep price of 700,000 bells. Your island also harbours gyroid fragments that can be planted. Additionally, new DYI recipes can be purchased, including the ability to cook meals. You can also now fix lights and hanging objects to the ceiling of your home.

Finally, Isabelle grants a way to set island-wide Ordinances. For instance, if you regularly play in the morning, you can set shops to open earlier and have all your villages more active during that time. Alternatively, you can create an Ordinance to have all villagers help clean weeds and shells on the island.

While the free DLC is now available, the paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC is still set to release tomorrow. As announced by Nintendo, this expansion allows players to design vacation homes off-island for characters through Lottie’s Paradise Planning. It’s an expansive new piece of content that will cost $32.99. Players can also access the Happy Home Paradise DLC through Nintendo’s $63.99 ‘Expansion Pack’ online subscription tier.