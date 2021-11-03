Several Nanoleaf light panels are currently on sale

If you’re looking to add a little light to your home, Toronto-based Nanoleaf’s various light panels are a great option.

Just ahead of Black Friday, several of the smart home lighting company’s products are on sale, including, even, its recently released wood panel-like Elements Starter Kit.

Below are all of the offers:

For more on Nanoleaf’s products, check out Jon Lamont’s in-depth look at the company’s Elements light panels.