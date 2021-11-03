Several Nanoleaf light panels are currently on sale

If you’re looking to add a little light to your home, Toronto-based Nanoleaf’s various light panels are a great option.
Just ahead of Black Friday, several of the smart home lighting company’s products are on sale, including, even, its recently released wood panel-like Elements Starter Kit.
Below are all of the offers:
- A19 Bulb — $19.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Elements Smarter Kit — $299.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Elements Expansion Pack — $95.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Lightstrip 40-inch/1m — $24.99 (regularly $34.99)
- Lightstrip 80-inch/2m — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Shapes Hexagons — $199.99 (regularly $279.99)
- Shapes Mini Triangle — $119.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Shapes Triangles — $199.99 (regularly $279.99)
For more on Nanoleaf’s products, check out Jon Lamont’s in-depth look at the company’s Elements light panels.