PlayStation’s ‘Remasters and Retro!’ sale offers throwback titles for up to 80 percent off

PlayStation is hosting a ‘Remasters and Retro!’ sale now on the PlayStation Store. The sale offers savings of up to 80 percent off on over 130 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles.

The sale includes games like Shadow of the Colossus, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and Everybody’s Golf.

Some notable deals include:

To see all the deals, click here. The sale runs until November 17th.

Image credit: PlayStation