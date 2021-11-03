fbpx
PlayStation’s ‘Remasters and Retro!’ sale offers throwback titles for up to 80 percent off

Get deal on God of War III Remastered, Shadow of the Colossus and Metro 2033 Redux with PlayStation's latest sale

By Klein Felt
Nov 3, 20219:02 PM EDT
Shadow of the Colossus

PlayStation is hosting a ‘Remasters and Retro!’ sale now on the PlayStation Store. The sale offers savings of up to 80 percent off on over  130 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles.

The sale includes games like Shadow of the Colossus, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and Everybody’s Golf.

Some notable deals include:

To see all the deals, click here. The sale runs until November 17th.

Image credit: PlayStation

