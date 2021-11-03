fbpx
Danny Trejo’s Far Cry 6 mission removed from the game after appearing early

Ubisoft is taking the machete to a Danny Trejo tie-in mission that launched early in Far Cry 6

By Klein Felt
Nov 3, 20217:01 PM EDT
Ubisoft has removed a Far Cry 6 tie-in mission that featured actor Danny Trejo that went live before it was ready to see the light of day.

The ‘Dani & Danny vs Everybody’ mission accidentally released earlier this week but was meant to launch sometime in December. The title has three planned crossover missions coming down the pipeline with the Machete actor appearing in the first.

PC players may still be able to access the content as a patch has not been released as of the time of writing; however, a fix has already been pushed for console versions of the game.

Ubisoft released a statement on Twitter saying the content was a “work-in-progress” and the team “look[s] forward to when players can check out the final version.”

Far Cry 6 is available now. For more on the game, check out MobileSyrup’s in-depth look at it here.

Source: Ubisoft

