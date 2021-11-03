Amazon reveals Alexa-enabled, hockey puck-sized Air Quality Monitor

Amazon has revealed a new $89.99 Smart Air Quality Monitor shaped like a small white hockey puck.

The Alexa-compatible indoor air quality monitor is capable of monitoring the following: particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity and temperature. A small LED light on the device indicates air quality, and a more comprehensive report is available through Amazon’s Alexa app.

Other features include smartphone notifications or Echo device announcements related to air quality and suggestions for how to improve the air in your space. You can also set up triggers through Alexa Routines for devices like smart ceiling fans, thermostats or blinds.

What separates Amazon’s Air Quality Monitor from the competition is its relatively low $90 price tag. In comparison, Dyson’s various air purifiers start at $399.99, though these devices actually purify the air and don’t just monitor it.

Amazon also sells its Air Quality Monitor bundles with the Echo Dot 4th-gen and the Echo Show 2nd-gen for $159.98 and $189.98, respectively. The online retail giant’s Smart Air Quality Monitor is currently available for pre-order now in Canada for $89.99 with a December 8th, 2021 release date.

Image credit: Amazon