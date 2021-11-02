Samsung teams up with Dr Denim to make Z Flip jeans

Now, this is a weird one.

Samsung Australia and Dr. Denim have collaborated to release the ‘Z Flip Pocket Denim’ limited edition jeans designed to play off the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s retro form factor.

Interestingly, the jeans feature pockets designed exclusively to fit the Z Flip 3 into their pockets.

Samsung partnered with Dr Denim to remove what it describes as big bulky “unfashionable” pockets, and believes the small, square pockets are the next big trend in jeans.

“Smartphones are often not pocket friendly, so we’ve leveraged Dr Denim’s style credentials to design jeans that shake up the pocket norm and perfectly fit our compact Galaxy Z Flip3. Our Galaxy Z Flip3 users expect the very best in design and pocketability, and what better to accompany our premium phones than the perfect pair of bespoke jeans,” said Hayley Walton, head of brand marketing at Samsung Mobile, in a statement.

The companies plan only to release 450 pairs of Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans sold exclusively in Australia for the astounding price of $1,499 AUD (roughly $1,392 CAD).

For more on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, check out our review of the smartphone.

Source: Samsung