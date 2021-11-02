Apple’s 2021 holiday shopping season return policy is now in effect

Just like the tech giant does every year, Apple has revealed its holiday return policy for the majority of the devices it sells, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods and more.

In Canada, products purchased between November 1st, 2021 and December 28th, 2021, can be returned until January 8th, 2022. This change in return policy is also valid in the United States, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and more.

It’s expected that due to the ongoing worldwide ship shortage, most of Apple’s devices, including the iPhone 13 and MacBook Pro (2021), will be difficult to hunt down this holiday season.

More information can be found on Apple’s return and refunds page.