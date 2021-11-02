4K and 8K LG TV users can get three months of Apple TV+ for free

LG has announced that its Smart TV users in over eighty countries, including Canada, will be able to claim a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+.

Starting November 15th, owners of LG’s 2016 to 2021 4K and 8K TVs will be able to redeem the offer directly from the LG Content Store. It’s worth noting that this deal is exclusively available to new Apple TV+ subscribers. If you’ve already tried out the service, you won’t be eligible for the promotion, and you can claim only one free trial per qualified LG Smart TV and Apple ID.

Simply follow the on-screen instructions in the LG Content Store or click the Apple TV+ banner on the LG TV home menu to redeem the promotion.

Apple TV+ comes with a seven-day free trial, after which it costs $5.99 a month. Apple also offers a three-month free trial of the service when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac.

If you’re interested in LG’s promotion, you must redeem the free-trail subscription by February 20th, 2022.

Image credit: LG

Source: LG