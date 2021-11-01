What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early November 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new titles are rolled out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled November’s first batch of new Game Pass games:

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) — November 2nd

Unpacking (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 2nd

It Takes Two (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 4th

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 4th

Football Manager 2022 (PC) — November 9th

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 9th

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 9th

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console) — November 11th

One Step from Eden (Console and PC) — November 11th

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on November 15th:

Final Fantasy VIII HD (Console and PC)

Planet Coaster (Cloud and Console)

Star Renegades (Cloud, Console and PC)

Streets of Rogue (Cloud, Console and PC)

The Gardens Between (Cloud, Console and PC)

River City Girls (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, members can purchase these or any other Game Pass titles with an exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them even after they leave the catalogue.

Finally, Xbox says it’s extended the free 30-day Disney+ trial Perk for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers until January 31st, 2022.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

Find out what came to Game Pass last month here.

Image credit: EA/Hazelight

Source: Xbox