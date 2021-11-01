Samsung has reportedly started mass-producing Galaxy S22 parts

Samsung could reportedly launch its Galaxy S22 as early as January 2022.

The report comes from the Netherland-based publication, WinFuture, which says that Samsung has started mass-producing the Galaxy S22’s parts. The components in question are flex cables that reportedly connect to various circuit boards inside the still-year-to-be-revealed smartphone series.

Samsung has started ramping up mass production of parts for all Galaxy S22 models this week #GalaxyS22 #GalaxyS22Ultra #GalaxyS22Plus #Samsung: https://t.co/UDRXNzsKTj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 31, 2021

Additionally, WinFuture says that tens of thousands of Galaxy S22 components have already been manufactured.

It appears that Samsung is currently creating components for all S22 and the S22+ variants, but regarding the S22 Ultra, the company is focusing on the likely Qualcomm-powered U.S. variant of the smartphone.

The report also states that the S22 series could launch in January, but SamMobile previously reported the handset will release in February.

According to previous rumours, the S22 series will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, IP68 water and dust resistance, a triple-camera setup for the S22 and S22+ and a quad-camera setup for the S22 Ultra.

Source: WinFuture