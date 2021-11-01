Microsoft is bringing back our old friend Clippy

Microsoft is, surprisingly, bringing back ‘Clippy’ to Microsoft Teams. Microsoft revived the paperclip about two years ago and then killed it just after a couple of days.

Again, Microsoft is planning on launching a sticker pack that’ll be available on its Teams service that offers a lot of different versions of the original emoji.

On Microsoft’s feedback portal, company representative Alex O gave the following statement: “Yes, it’s true – Clippy has agreed to come out of retirement! Whether you loved him or hated him, Clippy is back with a Retro Sticker Pack in Teams. By the way, be sure to checkout the nostalgic Teams background featuring Clippy as well at https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-365/blog/2021/07/08/get-nostalgic-with-new-microsoft-teams-backgrounds.”

It’s worth noting that the link doesn’t work.

The sticker pack looks similar to what was available on the retro sticker pack that was available on Teams two years ago.

The first Clippy sighting was in Office 97 that would offer hints for those using Microsoft Office software.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge