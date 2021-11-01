Best Buy just launched its ‘Black Friday Month’ sale

Best Buy is currently offering a ‘Black Friday Month’ sale with discounts on TVs, gaming laptops, monitors, headphones and more. Check out some deals from the sale below:
TV
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN75Q80AAFXZC) – 2021: $2,499.99 (regularly $2999.99)
- Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (XR75X90J) – 2021: $1,999.99 (regularly $2999.99)
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN55LS03AAFXZC) – 2021: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN65QN90AAFXZC) – 2021: $2,499.99 (regularly $3,499.99)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (43LF621C21) – Fire TV Edition: $399.97 (regularly $469.97)
- Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (XR50X90J) – 2021: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,499.99)
Find all TVs on sale here.
Laptops
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (2020) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Chip/256GB SSD/8GB RAM) (Open Box): $1,099.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- Acer Spin 11.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook – Silver (MediaTek M8183/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): $299.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Abyss Blue (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM): $899.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop -Black (Intel Core i7-1165G7/512GB SSD/12GB RAM): $949.99 (regularly $1,049.99)
- HP 14-inch Chromebook – Mineral Silver (Intel Celeron N4000/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome): $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
Gaming laptops
- Dell G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050): $1,149.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3050): $1,549.99 (regularly $1,649.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Radeon RX 6800M): $1,899.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Ci5-10300H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA GTX 1650): $1,099.99 (regularly $1,249.99)
- ASUS TUF Dash 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (Intel i7-11370H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060) – Open Box: $1,299.99 (regularly $1,499.99)
- Dell G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i7-10870H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Win 10): $1,699.99 (regularly $1,899.99)3
Find all laptops on sale here.
PCs
- HP All-in-One Desktop PC – Snow White (Intel Pentium Gold G6400T/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $729.99 (regularly $799.99)
- Acer TC Desktop PC (Intel Core i5-11400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
- Acer 24-inch All-in-One Desktop PC – Silver/Black (Intel Core i3-1005G1/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $629.95 (regularly $829.95)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i Desktop PC – Grey (Intel Core i7-10700/1TB HDD/12GB RAM/Windows 10): $899.99 (regularly $1,049.99)
- ASUS Zen 23.8-inch All-in-One PC – White (Intel Core i7-10510U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10): $1,249.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
Gaming PCs
- ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC – Black (AMD Ryzen 7-5800X/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060): $1,899.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC – Grey (AMD Ryzen 5 4600G/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/GTX1660 SUPER): $1,299.99 (regularly $1,499.99)
- HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,799.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- MSI Aegis Ti5 Gaming PC (Intel Core i9-11900K/2TB HDD/1TB SSD/64GB RAM/RTX 3090): $6,299.99 ($6,399.99)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5 3600/500GB SSD/8GB RAM/Radeon RX 580): $1,499.99 (regularly $1,599.99)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-10700/2TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super): $2,249.99 (regularly $2,299.99)
Find all PCs on sale here.
Monitors
- ASUS 27-inch FHD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Edge-Lit LCD Monitor (VZ279HE): $199.99 (regularly $229.99)
- Acer 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG VA LED Monitor (KA242Y ABI): $159.99 (regularly $199.99)
- BenQ 25-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (EX2510): $229.99 (regularly $314.99)
- Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch DQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (LC49G95TSSNXZA): $1,749.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- LG UltraGear 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (24GN650-B): $279.99 (regularly $329.99)
- LG UltraFine Display Ergo 31.5-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (32UN880-B): $769.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (LC27G75TQSNXZA): $699.99 (regularly $799.99)
- LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD 240Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GP750-B): $399.99 (regularly $499.99)
- Acer Predator 24.5-inch FHD 240Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (XB253Q GX): $399.99 (regularly $499.99)
Find all monitors on sale here.
Tablets
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (1st Generation) – Space Grey: $424.97 (regularly $1,024.97)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch 128GB Android 11 Tablet with Qualcomm SM7225 8-Core Processor: $569.99 (regularly $759.99)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6-inch Digital eReader with Touchscreen (B07HKYZMQX): $114.99 (regularly $133.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch 128GB Windows 10 Tablet With 10th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB RAM: $929.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi (4th Generation) – Space Grey – Open Box: $669.99 (regularly $729.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch 64GB Windows 10 S Tablet With Intel Pentium Gold Processor: $509.99 (regularly $529.99)
Find all tablets on sale here.
Headphones
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Phantom Black: $199.99 (regularly $219.99)
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (2nd Generation): $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: $35.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $349.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
- JBL Live 300TWS In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: $99.97 (regularly $179.97)
Find all headphones on sale here.
Several other product categories that aren’t mentioned in the list above, including smart home accessories, video games, wearables, cameras and drones are on sale too. Find all deals under the ‘Black Friday Month’ sale here.
It’s worth noting that products on the list have varying ‘sale end dates.’ Make sure you check when the sale price is ending if you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing a device.
Image credit: Best Buy
Source: Best Buy