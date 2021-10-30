Tesla hikes Model 3 price in Canada again, now costs $56,380

Tesla has hiked Model 3 prices in Canada again.

The change was spotted by Ben Si in the Tesla Model 3 Canadian Group on Facebook (via Tesla North), which saw the entry Model 3 Standard Range Plus in Pearl White Multi-Coat with 18-inch Aero Wheels jump from $54,990 to $56,380 in Canada (an increase of $1,390). Further, delivery dates for the cheapest Model 3 now show September 2022.

Tesla North notes the price hike comes roughly two weeks after Tesla increased the Model 3 price from $52,990 to $54,990. All told, Tesla has increased the cost of the Model by $3,390 in roughly 14 days.

Further, when you take out the $1,280 delivery fee, $100 air conditioning fee and $10 OMVIC fee, the new Tesla Model 3 price sits just $10 below the federal EV rebate limit of $55,000.

Unfortunately, the Model 3 isn’t the only Tesla vehicle to see significant price increases in Canada over the last few months. Tesla also recently increased the cost of the Model Y by $4,000.

Source: Ben Si (Facebook) Via: Tesla North