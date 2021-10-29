Xplornet to install high-speed fibre cable across PEI’s Confederation Bridge

Xplornet Communications is launching a unique network expansion project in Prince Edward Island.

According to the press release, the internet service provider (ISP) plans to install a 15 km fibre cable spanning across the Confederation Bridge, linking PEI to the mainland.

The high-speed fibre would reportedly be the “first telecommunications cable to be placed inside the bridge’s utility corridor in nearly 25 years.”

As a result, Xplornet had to partner with Strait Crossing Development, the company that operates and maintains the Confederation Bridge.

Xplornet says it intends to lay over 600 km of fibre cable across PEI, connecting an estimated 20,000 homes and businesses on the island.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in early 2023.

Earlier this month, Xplornet provided an update on its high-speed internet expansion project in Haldimand, Ontario, announcing that 6,500 new locations in the region now had access to its broadband service

In September, the ISP launched Canada’s first-ever rural 5G standalone network in New Brunswick.

Source: Xplornet