Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in November 2021

Microsoft’s Xbox has announced the four games that will be offered cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers for free in November.
- Moving Out (regularly $24) — Available November 1st to 30th (Xbox One)
- Kingdom Two Crowns (regularly $19) — Available November 16th to December 15th (Xbox One)
- Rocket Knight (regularly $14.99) — Available November 1st to 15th (Xbox 360)
- Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes (regularly $19.99) — Available November 16th to November 30th (Xbox 360)
Xbox 360 titles that are available with Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Series S/X. Additionally, the Series X/S can also play Xbox One titles.
In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.
Further, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get Xbox Live Gold included in the price of Game Pass, which comes at $16.99 per month and features Game Pass for console, PC, Cloud Gaming and EA Play.
Source: Xbox
Image Credit: Xbox