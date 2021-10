Here are the Netflix Originals launching in November 2021

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This November, TV shows and movies like Big Mouth: season 5, Arcane, Red Notice, and Love Hard and Cowboy Bebop.

This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in November, click here.

Below are all the Netflix originals coming this month:

Coming Soon

Decoupled — Netflix Series (India)

Happiness Ever After — Netflix Film (South Africa)

November 1st

The Claus Family — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

November 2nd

Ridley Jones: season 2 — Netflix Family

November 3rd

The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film

Lord of Scam — Netflix Documentary (France)

November 4th

Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary

November 5th

A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary (Portugal)

Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix Series

The Club — Netflix Series (Turkey)

Glòria — — Netflix Series (Portugal)

Love Hard — Netflix Film

Meenakshi Sunareshwar — Netflix Film (India)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series (Sweden)

We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film (Japan)

Yara — Netflix Film (Italy)

Zero to Hero — Netflix Film (Hong Kong)

November 6th

Arcane — Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)

November 7th

Father Christmas is Back — Netflix Film

November 9th

Swap Shop — Netflix Series

Your Life is a Joke — Netflix (Germany)

November 10th

Animal — Netflix Documentary

Gentefied: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Passing — Netflix Film

November 11th

Love Never Lies — Netflix Series (Spain)

Red Notice — Netflix Film

November 15th

Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series (Spain)

November 16th

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn Sing — Netflix Family

November 17th

Christmas Flow — Netflix Series (France)

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Colombia)

Riverdale: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series (Italy)

Tiger King — Netflix Documentary

November 18th

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy (Mexico)

Dogs in Space — Netflix Family

Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary

Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary

November 19th

Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series (Canada)

Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series

Dhamaka — Netflix Film (India)

Extinct — Netflix Family

For Life: Season 2

Hellbound — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Love Me Instead — Netflix Film (Turkey)



The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Procession — Netflix Documentary

tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film

November 20th

New World — Netflix Series (South America)

November 22nd

Outlaws — Netflix Film (Spain)

November 23rd

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary (Mexico)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family

November 24th

A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film

Bruised — Netflix Film

Robin Robin — Netflix Family (UK)

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series

True Story — Netflix Series

November 25th

F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Super Crooks — Netflix Series (Japan)

November 26th

A Castle for Christmas — Netflix Film

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meler — Netflix Documentary (Germany)

Green Snake — Netflix Film (China)

Light the Night — Netflix Series (Taiwan)

School of Chocolate — Netflix Series

Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film (France)

November 28th

Elves — Netflix Series (Denmark)

November 29th

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary

November 30th