Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in November 2021

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in November.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in November:

Leaving Netflix

Longmire: Seasons 1-3 (November 16th)

The Hangover (November 20th)

The Hangover: Part II (November 20th)

The Hangover: Part III (November 20th)

Man Down: Season 1-4 (November 29th)

Rake: Season 1-4 (November 30th)

Turn: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4 (November 30th) Crave The Tracey Ullman Show: Seasons 1-3 (November 1st)

Richard Jewell (November 2nd)

A Wish For Christmas (November 5th)

Every Christmas Has A Story (November 12th)

Come to Daddy (November 13th)

Parasite (November 13rd)

Birds of Prey (November 14th)

Easy Land (November 14th)

Frankie (November 17th)

Snatchers (November 17th)

My Christmas Dream (November 19th)

I Am Heath Ledger (November 21st)

Mean Dreams (November 23rd)

Glass Houses (November 25th)

I Still Believe (November 25th)

Intrigo: Death of an Author (November 28th)

The Way Back (November 28th)

My Best Friend’s Christmas (November 30th)

Closet Monster (November 30th)

12 Men of Christmas (November 30th)

A Hidden Life (November 30th)

A River Runs Through It (November 30th)

Abducted (November 30th)

Black Swan (November 30th)

Burn After Reading (November 30th)

Canadian Strain (November 30th)

Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (November 30th)

Corporate Animals (November 30th)

Deck the Halls (November 30th)

Downhill (November 30th)

Everywhere (November 30th)

Grand Isle (November 30th)

Ice Age (November 30th)

Ice Age Continental Drift (November 30th)

Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs (November 30th)

Impractical Jokers: The Movie (November 30th)

Jingle All the Way 2 (November 30th)

Jumping the Broom (November 30th)

Mia and the White Lion (November 30th)

My Dog Skip (November 30th)

Night at the Museum (November 30th)

Racing Stripes (November 30th)

River (November 30th)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (November 30th)

Rudy (November 30th)

Sense and Sensibility (November 30th)

Shakes and the Clown (November 30th)

Something’s Gotta Give (November 30th)

The Call of the Wild (November 30th)

The Commitments (November 30th)

The Family Stone (November 30th)

The Last Waltz (November 30th)

The Maze Runner (November 30th)

The Remains of the Day (November 30th)

Thunderstuck (November 30th)

Twins (2020) (November 30th)

Upside (November 30th)

Whitewash (November 30th)

Who the F…is Arthur Fogel

Willie (November 30th)

Zoom (November 30th)

Prime Video