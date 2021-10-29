Google’s shows off ‘Material You’ Google News and Calendar widgets

Google has announced that its new Android 12 widgets have been developed with ‘Material You’ in mind. While the tech giant’s blog post specifically mentions a new Google Fi widget (Fi isn’t available in Canada), there are several other new widgets designs.

For example, there’s a new Calendar schedule and a new Google News widget. The redesigned Calendar widget adopts a more modern look with the date in the top left corner and the addition of a button in the top-right corner.

The News widget, on the other hand, has been redesigned with a large pill up top, with the publication and corresponding headline sitting below. Additionally, the new Gmail widget features a large ‘new email’ button in the top-right corner.

Interestingly, some of Google’s renders of the updated widgets show Android 12L running on a tablet. The tech giant recently announced Android 12L, a new version of its mobile OS designed for larger screens, including tablets, foldables and devices that run Chrome OS.

Source: Google Store