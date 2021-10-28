The fastest Tim Hortons Wi-Fi in Canada is at a Guelph, Ontario location

There 4,286 Tim Hortons locations across Canada to be exact. For context, this number doesn’t even include Tim Hortons locations at gas stations.

This many restaurants across the country make Tim Hortons the largest free Wi-Fi provider in Canada — McDonald’s doesn’t even come close.

PCMag performed 3,051 speed tests via Ookla at 1,469 Tim Hortons restaurants during its recent cross Canada carrier speed test.

According to the test’s findings, Tim Hortons has overall pretty slow Wi-Fi. On average, Tim Hortons locations offered 22.7Mbps download speed and upload speeds of 6.5Mbps.

However, at the fastest 20 locations, which only includes the top 1.4 percent of tests, the average download speed was 143.7Mbps and 36Mbps. Delving deeper, PCMag says that three particular Tim Hortons locations highly skew the average.

These Bell-powered Tim Hortons locations equipped with super fast internet are in Etobicoke, Guelph and Toronto, Ontario. Most of the restaurant chain’s Wi-Fi offerings rely on GoCo, a spin-off of Telus that offers Wi-Fi to businesses in Canada.

Below are the highlights from PCMag’s extensive Tim Hortons internet speed testing:

The fastest Tim Hortons in Canada is in a mall outside Guelph.

The fastest Tim Hortons in Toronto is just off Bathurst Street in Fort York.

The fastest Tim Hortons in greater Montreal is in the Quartier DIX30 shopping mall in Brossard.

The Guelph location’s download speed measured in at 325Mbps, and following that Toronto was Toronto with 308Mbps. PCMag’s report also revealed that Bell offers the fastest Canada’s fastest mobile network.

You can check out the full report, here.