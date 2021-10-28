Staples’ ‘Computer Sale’ discounts several gaming laptops and monitors

Staples’ latest batch of deals discounts everything from Chromebooks, monitors, tablets to gaming laptops.
Check out some notable deals below:
Laptops
- ASUS C234MA-SS01T-CB 11.6-inch Touch Screen Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 32 GB eMMC, 4 GB LPDDR4, Chrome OS: $259.99 (regularly $399.99)
- HP 14a-na0010ca 14″ Chromebook – 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 – 64 GB eMMC – 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM – Chrome OS: $279.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook ZA6F0028CA 10.1″ Touch Screen 2-in-1, 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P60T, 64 GB eMMC, 4 GB LPDDR4X: $249.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Acer NX.A2PAA.001 11.6-inch Touch Screen 2-in-1 Notebook, 1.10 GHz Intel Celeron N4020, 32 GB eMMC, 4 GB LPDDR4, Chrome OS: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5″ PixelSense Touchscreen, AMD R5, 8 GB Memory, 256 GB SSD: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 15.6″, Intel Core i3 1115G4, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Home: $709.99 (regularly $859.99)
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ Notebook, 1.1 GHz Dual Core Intel Core i3, 256 GB SSD, 8 GB LPDDR4X: $1,049.97 (regularly $1,299.99)
Gaming laptops
- MSI GF63 10SCXR435CA THIN 15.6″ Gaming, 2.6 GHz 10th Gen Core i7-10750H, 512 GB SSD, 8 GB DDR4 2666MHz, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650: $1,099.97 (regularly $1,349.99)
- ASUS 15.6″ TUF Gaming FX505DT-SB71-CB, 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7-3750H, 512 GB SSD, 8GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650: $899.97 (regularly $999.99)
- MSI Creator Z16 A11UE-064CA 16″ QHD+ DCI-P3 Laptop, Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX3060, 32GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Pro: $2,799.99 (regularly $2,999.99)
- ASUS GL531GT-RH71-CB 15.6-inch Gaming, 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7-9750H, 1 TB SSHD, 16 GB DDR4, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4G: $999.97 (regularly $1,199.97)
- ASUS 15.6″ ROG STRIX G512LI-SB71-CB 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7-10750H, 1TB SSD, 16GB DDR4 Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti: $1,349.97 (regularly $1,599.99)
Desktops
- ACER XC-895 DT.BEWAA.002 SFF Desktop Computer, 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3-101100, 1 TB HDD, 8 GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home: $499.99 (regularly $699.99)
- HP 22-df0209 All-in-One Desktop Computer, 21.5”, I2.3 GHz AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, 1 TB HDD, 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, Windows 10: $679.99 (regularly $749.99)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i 24IMB05 F0FB002MCF All-in-One, 2.0 GHz Core i5-10400T, 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD, 8GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home: $999.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- ASUS S300MA-D510, Intel Core i5-10400, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD, Windows 10 Home: $699.99 (regularly $799.99)
Monitors
- ASUS 23.8″ IPS Frameless Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology – VA24EHEY: $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Samsung 24″ 75Hz Flat IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD Freesync Technology – LS24R350F: $229.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Samsung 32″ VA Curved Monitor with Optimal Curvature – LC32T550FDNXZA: $349.99 (regularly $379.99)
- ASUS 23.6″ LCD VA 144Hz Curved Gaming Montior with AMD FreeSync Technology – VG24VQ: $239.99 (regularly $269.99)
- BenQ 32″ WQHD LCD VA Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology – EX3203R: $429.99 (regularly $799.99)
- Samsung Odyssey G9 49″ VA 244Hz Curved HDR Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology – LC49G95TSSNXZA: $1,749.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- BenQ MOBIUZ 34″ IPS WQHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor – EX3415R: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8″ Tablet – 32 GB: $79.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB: $479.99 (regularly $669.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (SM-T380NZKEXAC), 8.0″, 1.4 GHz Quad Core, Android 7.0, 32 GB Storage: $134.97 (regularly $199.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8″ Kids Tablet – 32 GB: $134.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1″, 1080p Full HD, 32 GB – Black: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
It’s worth noting that products on the list have varying ‘sale end dates. Make sure you check when the sale price is ending if you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing a device.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Staples