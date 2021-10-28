Quebec drivers set Guinness world record for most EVs in one place

The Guinness world record for the largest gathering of 100 percent electric vehicles (EVs) has been awarded to a group of 733 drivers in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

The record attempt was put on by Electric Mobility Canada and Earth Day Canada on October 24th to celebrate the Saint-Hyacinthe Electric Vehicle Show.

The previous record was owned by drivers in Denmark who managed to get 402 EVs together back in 2016.

In a statement sent to Electric Autonomy Canada, the organizers said that they aimed for the event to show that electric car adoption is growing and that increasing numbers of people are driving various EVs.

While most of the drivers are from Quebec, there are also EV owners from Burlington and Ottawa, Ontario as well. The organizers and drivers have already secured the award for the most electric cars. Still, the report also mentions that they’re in the midst of also getting another record for the most electric vehicles of all types, including trucks and scooters.

Source: Electric Autonomy Canada