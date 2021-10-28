Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in November 2021

Every month, PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.

Now, the company has revealed the batch of games that will land on PS Plus in November. This time, there are six free games up for grabs, instead of the usual three, because of the fifth anniversary of PlayStation VR. To celebrate the occasion, PlayStation Plus is offering three free PS Plus games in addition to the trio of PS4/PS5 titles.

To start, there are two PS5 games this month — the dodgeball multiplayer title Knockout City and the social deduction party title First Class Trouble. Notably, both the PS5 and PS4 versions of these games are free with PS Plus; normally, the service only offers one or the other.

Meanwhile, the last of the main three free PS Plus games is the action-RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on PS4. All three games will be available to download for free through PlayStation Plus from November 2nd to December 6th.

As for the PS VR freebies, you can claim the procedurally generated horror game The Persistence, first-person shooter survival title The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Standard Edition) and the first-person sword fighter Until You Fall.

The PS VR titles will be free from November 2nd to January 3rd.

If you haven’t claimed them yet, October’s free PS Plus games will remain free until November 1st — read up on those here.

Image credit: EA

Source: PlayStation