Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now available in Canada

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now available at Google’s Store, carriers and retailers like Best Buy across Canada.
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cost $799 and $1,179 in Canada, respectively, directly through Google (the smartphone is likely sold out).
Pixel 6 Pro
Pixel 6 Pro
Display
6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate
6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Tensor
Tensor
RAM
12GB of RAM
12GB of RAM
Storage
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm
163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm
Weight
Rear Facing Camera
50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
11.1-megapixel
11.1-megapixel
OS
Android 12
Android 12
Battery
5,000mAh
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
LTE/ 5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021
Misc
Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance
Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance
Display
Pixel 6 Pro
6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate
Pixel 6 Pro
6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Pixel 6 Pro
Tensor
Pixel 6 Pro
Tensor
RAM
Pixel 6 Pro
12GB of RAM
Pixel 6 Pro
12GB of RAM
Storage
Pixel 6 Pro
128GB, 256GB
Pixel 6 Pro
128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
Pixel 6 Pro
163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm
Pixel 6 Pro
163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm
Weight
Pixel 6 Pro
Pixel 6 Pro
Rear Facing Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Pixel 6 Pro
50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
11.1-megapixel
Pixel 6 Pro
11.1-megapixel
OS
Pixel 6 Pro
Android 12
Pixel 6 Pro
Android 12
Battery
Pixel 6 Pro
5,000mAh
Pixel 6 Pro
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
Pixel 6 Pro
LTE/ 5G
Pixel 6 Pro
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Pixel 6 Pro
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Pixel 6 Pro
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Pixel 6 Pro
Nano SIM, eSIM
Pixel 6 Pro
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
Pixel 6 Pro
October 28, 2021
Pixel 6 Pro
October 28, 2021
Misc
Pixel 6 Pro
Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance
Pixel 6 Pro
Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance
For those not interested in getting the latest Google flagship from Google itself, you can purchase the phones from various Canadian carriers (we’re still waiting on Bell’s Carrier pricing).
You can check out our full reviews for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on MobileSyrup, alongside our video about Real Tone.
Additionally, you can check out carrier pricing, here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.