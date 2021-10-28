Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in November 2021

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in November.

You can view the full list of content below:

November 5th

Stath Lets Flats Season 2

Sherlock Season 2

Ripper Street Season 3

Brotherhood

Glory Enough For All

The Fence

The Dissident

November 10th

The Intro Season 2

November 12th

Call The Midwife Season 2 Christmas Special

Stealing School

The Oxy Kingpins

November 19th

Britannia Season 3

Call The Midwife Season 9

Porcupine Lake

A Life In Ten Pictures

November 24th

KOTO: The Last Service

November 26th

Reyka

This Time With Alan Partridge Season 2

On The Spectrum

The 2021 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards

A Christmas Wish In Hudson

My Best Friend’s Christmas

The Great Christmas Baking Show

Stephen Lewis: The Man Who Couldn’t See

Write Around The World

November 30th

A Very Royal Christmas: Secrets Of Sandringham

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

You can see what came to CBC Gem in October here.

Image Credit: CBC