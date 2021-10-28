Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in November 2021

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in November.
You can view the full list of content below:
November 5th
- Stath Lets Flats Season 2
- Sherlock Season 2
- Ripper Street Season 3
- Brotherhood
- Glory Enough For All
- The Fence
- The Dissident
November 10th
- The Intro Season 2
November 12th
- Call The Midwife Season 2 Christmas Special
- Stealing School
- The Oxy Kingpins
November 19th
- Britannia Season 3
- Call The Midwife Season 9
- Porcupine Lake
- A Life In Ten Pictures
November 24th
- KOTO: The Last Service
November 26th
- Reyka
- This Time With Alan Partridge Season 2
- On The Spectrum
- The 2021 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards
- A Christmas Wish In Hudson
- My Best Friend’s Christmas
- The Great Christmas Baking Show
- Stephen Lewis: The Man Who Couldn’t See
- Write Around The World
November 30th
- A Very Royal Christmas: Secrets Of Sandringham
CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
Image Credit: CBC