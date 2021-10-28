Looks like Google will partner with uBreakiFix for Pixel 6/6 Pro repair

Now that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are officially available and pre-orders are starting to arrive, people have the phones. And that means there’s a risk someone will drop their new phone and break it (especially since the phones have glass on the front and back this time around).

If you are unlucky enough to break your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, it looks like Google is once again partnering with uBreakiFix (which is in the process of rebranding to Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions) for same-day repairs. Google did this before with Pixel phones in Canada. 9to5Google reports uBreakiFix will handle same-day repairs for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in the U.S.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to confirm the same for Canada and will update this post with any additional information.

One of the benefits of going to a Google repair partner like uBreakiFix is that you know the company will use OEM parts, tools and training for the repair. That should bring a little peace of mind to the repair process.

Even if you don’t have the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, uBreakiFix’s website says it’s “Google authorized” and lists repair capabilities for Google phones including the entire Pixel lineup along with several Nexus phones (even the Nexus S, interestingly).

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro aren’t currently listed on the website, but that might change given how new the phones are. Also, the site humorously lists the Pixel 5a even though it’s not officially available in Canada.

