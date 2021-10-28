Costco discount AirPods Pro by $42, other retailers follow suit

While Apple’s AirPods Pro generally cost $329, Costco has discounted the high-end earbuds with the MagSafe compatible case for $289.

It’s important to note that you’ll need to be a Costco member to take advantage of the deal. While this is a bit annoying, it does mean that you get Costco’s excellent return policy. The retailer is one of the few in Canada that actually accepts used earbuds.

Shoppers Drug Mart has the same model of AirPods on sale for $299, which is only a $30 discount. Still, you could redeem Optimum Points on this deal.

If you don’t think you want AirPods with silicone ear tips and active noise-cancelling, you can check out our review of the new 3rd-gen AirPods to see if they’re more your speed.

Source: Costco, Shoppers Via: iPhone in Canada