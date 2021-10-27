Twitter Blue Labs lets Canadians try out early features

Twitter Blue subscribers will now be used to help the social media platform test in-development features, including longer video uploads and pinned conversations.

The new initiative, called ‘Twitter Blue Labs,’ grants existing subscribers early access to tools and updates that Twitter is still working on.

In case you were unaware, Twitter Blue is a $3.49 per month subscription service. Subscribers are given exclusive special features to use on the platform, such as a bookmark folders for organizing saved Tweets, a reader mode, customizable app icons, and — perhaps Twitter’s most hotly demanded feature — an ‘undo tweet’ button.

According to a post on the Twitter Canada blog, subscriber feedback will help the company decide whether these early stage ‘Lab’ features “graduate to a static feature of Twitter Blue,” roll out to regular Twitter users, or get axed entirely.

There are currently two work-in-progress features that Twitter Blue Labs participants can try out: ‘longer video uploads,’ which lets you upload and tweet videos up to 10-minutes long, and ‘pinned conversations,’ which lets you swipe to pin conversations to the top of your DM inbox.

Launched in June of this year, Twitter Blue is currently only available in Canada and Australia, and only works on iOS devices.

In other Twitter features news this month, web users can now ‘soft block’ unwanted followers, support for Android’s system dark mode has finally been added, and the platform is testing inserting targeted ads into reply threads.

Source: Twitter