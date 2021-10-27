Did you sign up for Switch Online’s N64/Genesis tier Expansion Pack?

Last month, Nintendo made the surprise reveal that a selection of digital N64 and Sega Genesis games are heading to its Switch Online service.

The Expansion Pack launch games include Dr. Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, Mario Kart 64 and more. Sega Genesis launch games include Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Golden Axe, Castlevania: Bloodlines and more.

The expansion pack costs $63.99 for a 12-month Individual Membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts) and includes access to online play, cloud saves and the free NES and SNES games that the base Switch Online membership is known for.

So, we’re interested in knowing whether or not you signed up for the Switch Online N64/Genesis Expansion Pack. Let us know in the comments below.

Also, a datamine also indicates that N64 Smash, Majora’s Mask and Mario are all joining the Expansion Pack at some point or another.