Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in November 2021

The Great season 2, The Wheel of Time and more are coming to Prime Video this month

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 27, 20215:08 PM EDT
Every month, Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and November is no different.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video this month:

November 1st

  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • 21
  • Christmas Joy
  • Hope At Christmas
  • Angel of Christmas
  • Christmas at Graceland
  • Christmas Everlasting
  • Mingle All The Way
  • A Veteran’s Christmas
  • A Heavenly Christmas
  • Jingle Around The Clock
  • A Midnight Kiss
  • The Christmas Train
  • Do, Re, & Mi Sing-Alongs

November 4th

  • The Alpinist (Exclusive Content)

November 5th

  • Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out (Exclusive Content)
  • The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Exclusive Content)
  • A Man Named Scott (Amazon Original)
  • Pete the Cat: season 2, part 5 (Amazon Original)
  • Tampa Baes (Amazon Orignal)

November 7th

  • Yellowstone: season 4 (Exclusive Content)

November 8th

November 11th

  • Pharma Bro (Exclusive Content)

November 12th

  • Pau Gasol: Lo Improtante Es El Viaje (Exclusive Content)
    Mayor Pete (Amazon Original)
  • Always Jane (Amazon Original)
  • The Comeback Trail
  • Elf (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)

November 15th

  • Jack & Jill

November 18th

  • Normal People

November 19th

  • Everybody Loves Naiti (Amazon Original)
  • The Wheel of Time (Amazon Original)

November 20th

  • The Great: season 2 (Exclusive Content)

November 21st

November 22nd

  • Deck the Halls

November 24th

  • Dog Years (Amazon Original)
  • Burning (Amazon Orginal)
  • Hanna: season 3 (Amazon Original)
  • Do, Re, & Mi Holiday: Special: Merry Nestivus (Amazon Original)

November 25th

November 26th

