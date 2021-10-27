OnePlus starts hyping up its Black Friday deals event

OnePlus is making sure everyone knows about its Black Friday deals this year. The company is staging its deals across November, starting with random flash sales and ending discounts on phones and earbuds.

The first sale begins on November 3rd, with discounts on products tied to $199 and $12.99 price points. I’d expect this to include cases, cables and maybe even earbuds. If the impressive OnePlus Buds Pro get a price cut, this could be a pretty good deal.

The second wave of sales happens on November 12th, which includes a discount on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The third sale is on the 19th and it focuses on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Then, to wrap it all up on the 26th, the company will offer the “best prices on all phones.”

If you’re considering a OnePlus device, we’ve reviewed OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro and the OnePlus 8T. It’s also worth noting that OxygenOS 12 isn’t great, which is something to consider if you’re new to the OnePlus ecosystem.

On top of that, if you put your email and name into a box on the page, you’ll be entered to win even more discounts and OnePlus prizes during November. However, I’d expect that entering this also means that you’re going to get a lot of sales-related emails from OnePlus moving forward.

You can learn more about the deals on the company’s deals promo page.

Source: OnePlus