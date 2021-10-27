Google announces Android 12L Developer Preview with release timeline

Google has officially announced the AndroidL Developer Preview alongside a release timeline.

First off, Android 12L features a new user interface designed for larger screens including tablets, foldables and devices that use Chrome OS.

For example, one way the operating system is optimized for larger screens is through the notification shade. The notification shade features a two-column layout with notifications, quick settings and system apps evenly spread out.

Additionally, Android 12L offers a new taskbar that lets users drag and drop an app into split-screen mode and switches apps easily when needed. With Android 12L, all apps will be able to enter multi-window mode, regardless of if they’re resizeable. Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 also offers a similar feature that can force apps to enter multi-window mode.

Further, 12L features improved compatibility for apps that aren’t optimized yet, and Google Play will also indicate what apps are optimized for larger screens.

As for the timeline, the Developer Preview is launching now, and there will be three different betas, including one in December, another in January and the last one in February, with what looks like a stable release in March (but Google only says Q1 2022)

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4 and even the Pixel 5a 5G, will all be compatible with the Android 12L beta.

It’s possible that alongside the stable release of the AndroidL, Google will unveil its often rumoured foldable Pixel device. While Google will launch Android 12L officially in Q1 of next year, Samsung already has its own user interface for foldable devices.

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 offers an intuitive user interface for its foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G and the original Z Flip. When I reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 3, I Found One UI 3.1.1 on top of Android 11 offered a smooth experience, and if Android 12L is as good or better, it’s set to be a great update.

Source: Android Developer Blog, (2)