Fizz Mobile is offering 11GB data for $45 per month

Vidéotron’s flanker brand, Fizz Mobile, is offering an 11GB/$45 plan.

“Design your very own mobile plan that has everything you want, and nothing you don’t,” reads the company’s website.

The plan includes unlimited texts and phone calls inside Canada, and 11GB of data per month.

However, you have the option to remove some add-ons. For example, you can remove unlimited texting from the plan, and the price goes down to $42 per month. Further removing Fizz’s voicemail service reduces the price to $40.

The plan also has an option to add on calling to the United States for an additional $8. Additionally, during a payment cycle, the unused data from your mobile plan can be used within the two months following the end of that cycle, or you can gift the additional data to a fellow Fizz customer.

Other plans that Fizz currently offers includes:

1GB data with unlimited calling, texting and voicemail service for $33/month

3GB data with unlimited calling, texting and voicemail service for $36/month

6GB data with unlimited calling, texting and voicemail service for $39/month

13GB data with unlimited calling, texting and voicemail service for $50/month

15GB data with unlimited calling, texting and voicemail service for $55/month

20GB data with unlimited calling, texting and voicemail service for $60/month

Learn more about the plans or get one here.