You can now finance wireless earbuds, chargers and more at Telus

Vancouver-based telecom Telus is now offering financing for accessories. You’ll have to pay $0 upfront in select stores with Telus Easy Payment.

In-store, you’ll be able to finance wireless chargers, earbuds, smart home products, and speakers. This is available for both new and existing customers and available for products up to $500 CAD.

You can also spread the total cost over a period of up to 24 months.

Source: iPhone in Canada

Update: 10/27:2021: It’s important to note that Telus isn’t the only carrier doing this. In fact, Rogers announced financing for accessories like AirPods back in July of 2020.