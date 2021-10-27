Best Buy launches latest batch of Top Deals

Best Buy Canada’s latest batch of weekly Top Deals includes $50 off Google’s Indoor Nest Cam, $50 off Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and discounts on storage and networking devices.
Check out our top picks below:
Smart home tech
- Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera: $129.99 (Regularly $179.99)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $229.99 (Regularly $279.99)
- Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell & Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker: $94.99 (Regularly $149.99)
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker: $27.99 (Regularly $39.99)
- Philips Hue Bridge 2.0: $66.98 (Regularly $69.98)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Sengled A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulb: $54.99 (Regularly $69.99)
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $319.99 (Regularly $369.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $$279.99 (Regularly $329.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $449 (Regularly $499.99)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 HR: $229.99 (Regularly $299.99)
- Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant: $329.99 (Regularly $399.99)
Storage
- WD_BLACK SN750 2TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive (WDBRPG0020BNC-WRSN): $291.99 (Regularly $404.99)
- Samsung T5 1TB USB External Solid State Drive (MU-PA1T0B/AM): $149.99 (Regularly $174.99)
- Dell 8x External DVD/RW USB Slim Drive (429-AAUX): $39.99 (Regularly $59.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 128GB 100 MB/s microSDXC Memory Card: $34.99 (Regularly $64.99)
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 256GB 170MB/s microSD Memory Card: $79.99 (Regularly $149.99)
- WD My Passport 2TB USB Portable External Hard Drive (WDBYVG0020BRD-WESN): $79.99 (Regularly $89.99)
- Seagate BarraCuda 2TB 3.5″ 7200RPM SATA 3.0 Internal Hard Drive (ST2000DMA08): $66.99 (Regularly $69.99)
Networking
- TP-Link Archer AX50 AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router: $129.99 (Regularly $149.99)
- ASUS ROG Gaming Wireless AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (ROG GT-AX11000): $499.99 (Regularly $529.99)
- Linksys Max-Stream AC1900+ Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender (RE7000-CA): $79.99 (Regularly $99.99)
- NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band AX6000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK853-100CNS) – 3 Pack: $1,099.99 (Regularly $1,199.99)
- TP-Link Archer Wireless AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router: $279.99 (Regularly $299.99)
- It’s worth noting that products on the list have varying ‘sale end dates. Make sure you check when the sale price is ending if you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing a device.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Best Buy