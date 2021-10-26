Get Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for $154.99 today

If you’re deep in the Apple ecosystem, you might want to check out Amazon’s discount on the MagSafe Duo charger, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘guikaltner636862321696654696’

Regularly available for $169, the 20W Duo charger is currently available for $154.99.

The Duo Charger can charge two Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone 12 and later smartphones, all Apple Watches, AirPods Pro and the latest 3rd-gen AirPods quickly and at the same time

When not in use, the charger can be folded in half for easy storage.

It’s worth noting that the charger comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable only, and you’ll have to purchase a charging brick separately.

Follow the link to purchase the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger from Amazon for $154.99.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: RedFlagDeals, Amazon