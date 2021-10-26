Disc and Digital PS5 bundles in stock at GameStop Canada [Now sold out]

Update 10/26/2021 10:25am ET: The Disc and Digital Editions of the PlayStation 5 are now out of stock at GameStop Canada.

GameStop Canada will be selling a limited number of the Disc and the Digital versions of Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles online starting at 10am ET/7am PT.

Playstation 5 console bundles will be restocked at 10 AM ET! Bundle 1: PS5 disk console + additional controller + Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Bundle 2: PS5 Digital console + additional controller + charging station. pic.twitter.com/GWL8uxufWv — GameStop Canada 🎮 (@GameStopCanada) October 26, 2021

As usual, the consoles will only be available online, and while it’s not stated, we expect that there will be a limit of one console per customer.

Further, you’ll have to buy the whole bundle and will definitely need to be queued in line if you plan to get your hands on one.

As with previous restocks, the consoles are expected to sell out within minutes, so act quickly.

To learn more about the PS5, check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the console.