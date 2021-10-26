Crave launches $9.99 mobile-only plan that includes most content

Bell has launched a new, lower-cost tier for Crave that is exclusively available for mobile devices.

Appropriately titled Crave Mobile, this plan costs $9.99 and offers all of the content offered in Crave’s base tier and HBO + Movies tier. Starz content remains a separate $5.99 add-on. This means that Crave Mobile includes Crave originals like Letterkenny, standard Crave titles like Star Trek: Picard and Warner Bros./HBO titles as Succession, Euphoria, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Tenet.

Meanwhile, Crave has renamed Crave + Movies + HBO to ‘Crave Total,’ although the price and its exact catalogue and features remain the same. That plan is priced at $19.99/month, making Crave Mobile a more affordable way of accessing all of that content.

The trade-off is that only a single device is supported and streaming functionality is locked to the Crave mobile app or a web browser. Casting is not available, nor is the ability to download content. Finally, the Crave website notes that streaming resolution with Crave Mobile is “good,” while Crave Total resolution is “best.” We’ve reached out to Bell to confirm the exact resolution for Crave Mobile and will update this story once a response has been received.

For now, the only way to sign up for Crave Mobile is through Crave.ca, although Bell says it will also be offered in the future through “participating wireless carriers.” You can also sign up for a 12-month membership there for $99.90.

Source: Bell