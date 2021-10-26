Best Buy, Amazon discount BenQ’s 144Hz curved gaming monitor

Amazon and Best Buy Canada currently have BenQ’s EX3203R curved gaming monitor on sale.

The 32-inch frameless monitor is currently available for $429.99, marking a $170 discount from the original $599.99 price tag.

BenQ’s EX3203R features a 2560 x 1440p Wide Quad High Definition (WQHD) display with a 16:9 ratio and 144Hz refresh rate perfect for gaming.

The monitor also supports FreeSync 2 for high dynamic range content with enhanced brightness and contrast, low framerate compensation, and low latency. For connectivity, the EX3203R has two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort along with USB Type-C hub.

Additionally, you can pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for a comfortable viewing angle while gaming, working or just watching some Netflix. However, it’s worth noting that the monitor is not VESA mount compatible and needs a separate adapter to be mounted.

If you’re looking for a new monitor with a high refresh rate, minimal bezels, crisp resolution and a discounted price tag, BenQ’s EX3203R is a solid option.

Follow the links to purchase the WQHD monitor from Best Buy or Amazon for $429.99.

Image credit: BenQ

Source: Best Buy, Amazon