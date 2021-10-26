Apple’s MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods (3rd-gen) are now available in Canada

Apple’s new MacBook Pro (2021) and its AirPods (2021) are now available in-store and online in Canada.

The new MacBook Pro features Apple’s powerful M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max chip, the return of integral ports like the SD card slot/HDMI port/MagSafe 3, and is nearly a full redesign of the “Pro” laptop. Apple’s new MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 for the 14-inch and $3,139 for the 16-inch in the Apple Store and more.

For more on the new MacBook Pro, check out my review of Apple’s new laptop.

Along with its new laptop, the tech giant’s 3rd-gen AirPods are also now available. Though the new wireless earbuds are very similar to their 2nd-gen counterpart, Apple’s new AirPods feature a new design. improved sound quality, IPX4 water resistance, ‘Adaptive EQ,’ ‘Spatial Audio,’ head tracking and more.

Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods are available for $239 at the Apple Store and more.

For more on the AirPods (2021), check out Brad Bennett’s review of the new wireless earbuds.

