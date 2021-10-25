Rogers announces completion of its national 5G core rollout

Rogers reported today that it has completed the national rollout of its 5G standalone core network.

In a press release, the Toronto-based carrier announced that it had “completed its 5G standalone core network deployment nationally and is deploying its 5G standalone service coverage in major markets.”

Those major markets include the cities of Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

The company also shared that it achieved what it says is the “first 5G standalone device certification in Canada.”

The specific devices in question are the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. Pixel 6 owners will be able to connect to Rogers’ 5G network using their devices, provided they live in a region where they’re eligible for service.

Rogers began rolling out its Ericsson-powered 5G standalone core network in December 2020.

The carrier’s last 5G network expansion announcement was on October 12th, and focused on the Quebec regions of Beaconsfield, Boucherville, Brossard, Dorval, Drummondville, Longueuil, Mascouche, Mont Tremblant, Saint-Constant, Saint-Lambert, and Terrebonne.

Source: Rogers