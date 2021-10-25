Apple’s macOS Monterey update will be available starting today

After a long wait, Apple’s latest version of macOS — dubbed macOS Monterey — will be available starting Monday, October 25th.

Apple first unveiled Monterey back at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2021. The company went on to beta test the software before eventually announcing it alongside the new MacBook Pro in October.

Starting October 25th, you’ll be able to download and install the update on your supported Apple computer (you can find out which Macs will support the new software here). Unfortunately, Intel Macs will get the update but some of the new features will be reserved for computers running Apple Silicon, like the M1 CPU or the new M1 Pro or Max chips.

How to install macOS Monterey

It’s not clear what time on the 25th the software update will become available, but when it does, here’s how to update.

Start by clicking the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen on your iMac, Macbook or other Apple computer. Click System Preferences > Click ‘Update Now’ or ‘Upgrade Now.’ Apple notes on its update support website that ‘Update Now’ refers to smaller updates, while the ‘Upgrade Now’ option is for major new versions of macOS with a new name — for example, Monterey. In this case, you’ll want to click ‘Upgrade Now.’

After that, follow any on-screen steps and let your Mac do its thing. When it’s done, you should have macOS Monterey installed.

As with any major software update, it’s a good idea to install it when you won’t need your computer for a while. Plus, you may want to backup any important data before installing the update just in case something goes wrong. You can find more information about Apple software updates here.