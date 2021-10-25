Apple drops iOS 15.1 with SharePlay and ProRes video

Apple’s iOS 15.1/iPadOS 15.1 update that includes SharePlay and ProRes video capture is now available.

SharePlay, which was initially supposed to launch alongside iOS 15, allows users to watch movies, TV or listen to music together with friends and family remotely.

The update also includes a new Auto Macro toggle for the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, and ProRes video capture, allowing for 30fps/1080p video on 128GB models and 4K on 256GB and above.

To download the update, navigate to ‘Settings,’ ‘General,’ and then ‘Software Update.’