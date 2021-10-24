Did you pre-order Google’s Pixel 6/6 Pro?

Google has finally unveiled its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro flagship smartphones.

Both devices offer great specs and top-of-the-line features, including Google’s Tensor chip, 12GB of RAM for the Pro model, a trio camera setup (also for the Pro model), large batteries and more. The pair of smartphones also feature a sleek new design and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, the Pixel 6 Pro sports a 120Hz display refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 sports a 90Hz refresh rate.

With all of this in mind, the most intriguing aspect of the Pixel 6 series is its reasonable pricing: the Pixel 6 Pro costs $1,179 and the Pixel 6 costs $799.

Did you buy a Pixel 6/6 Pro, and if so, which device and why? The Pixel 6 Pro is already sold out in the Canadian Google Store, so a lot of people are definitely interested in the handsets.

I’m currently testing the Pixel 6 Pro for my review (coming soon), but I would love to hear your thoughts on Google’s latest flagships.