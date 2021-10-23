Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 18-24]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Chucky

After a vintage doll turns up at a garage sale, an idyllic American town becomes plagued by horrifying murders.

Based on the Child’s Play franchise, Chucky was created by Don Mancini (Child’s Play series) and stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless), Vancouver’s Devon Sawa (Final Destination), B.C.-raised Jennifer Tilly (Bullets Over Broadway) and Brad Dourif (Child’s Play franchise) as the voice of Chucky.

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in and around Toronto.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: October 19th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Horror

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Chucky here. Note that a $12.99/month StackTV subscription is required.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada in October can be found here.

Apple TV+

Invasion [Apple Original]

Created by Simon Kinberg (X-Men series) and David Weil (Hunters), Invasion explores how an alien invasion is seen from different perspectives around the world.

The series stars Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Toronto’s Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) and Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: October 22nd, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 10 episodes (about one hour each)

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Stream Invasion here.

Crave

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open and The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw

.@imagineNATIVE is here! We’re proud to support the festival, and commend the brilliant Indigenous storytellers, producers and actors who are sharing their voices. Check out our Indigenous Stories collection for this powerful content: https://t.co/1CvAJJX3Gg #BellForBetter pic.twitter.com/tGwMLqKCog — Crave (@CraveCanada) October 22, 2021

Crave has added two new films to its “Indigenous Stories Collection” — The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open and The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw.

The former film is a drama about Áila, who helps another woman through her trauma after an assault by her boyfriend. The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw, meanwhile, is a comedy about a 24-year-old Indigenous woman who moves back to her reserve to look after her sick mother.

Note that a $15.98/month Crave + Starz subscription or a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Crave says it’s added these films in commemoration of 2021 imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, which kicked off on October 19th. The service’s full Indigenous Stories Collection can be found here.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David’s improv comedy is back, featuring such guest stars as Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Vancouver’s Seth Rogen (Superbad), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Bill Hader (Barry) and Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory).

Crave Canada premiere date: October 24th, 2021 at 10:30pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 10:30pm ET)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (about 30 minutes each)

Stream Curb Your Enthusiasm here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Insecure (Season 5)

The fifth and final season of Insecure provides a reflection on, and closure for, Issa and Molly’s friendship and Issa and Lawrence’s love.

Insecure was created by Issa Rae (Awkward Black Girl) and Larry Wilmore (The Daily Show) and stars Rae, Yvonne Orji (Jane the Virgin) and Jay Ellis (Escape Room).

Crave premiere date: October 24th, 2021 at 10pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 10pm ET)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (about 30 minutes each)

Stream Insecure here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Marvel Studios: Assembled — “The Making of Black Widow” [Disney+ Original]

Go behind-the-scenes on the production of Black Widow, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Phase 4’ and Scarlett Johanson’s super spy’s long-awaited solo outing.

This documentary special features never-before-seen footage on the making of the movie, as well as commentary from the likes of Johansson, Florence Pugh (Yelena), David Harbour (Alexei) and director Cate Shortland.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: October 20th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 57 episodes

Stream Marvel Studios: Assembled — “The Making of Black Widow” here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Inside Job [Netflix Original]

Working at a shadowy government organization, an awkward genius and her dysfunctional coworkers attempt to keep global conspiracies under wraps.

Inside Job was created by Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls) and features the voices of Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine) and Andy Daly (Review).

Netflix Canada premiere date: October 22nd, 2021

Genre: Animated sitcom

Runtime: 10 episodes (27 to 31 minutes each)

Stream Inside Job here.

Locke & Key (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Tyler, Kinsey and Bode dig deeper into the mystery of the keys to unlock more family secrets.

Locke & Key is based on Joe Hill’s graphic novel of the same name and stars Jackson Robert Scott (It), Toronto-born Connor Jessup (Falling Skies) and Emilia Jones (What We Did on Our Holiday). Richmond, B.C.’s Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys) co-stars.

It’s worth noting that Locke & Key was filmed in Toronto.

Netflix Canada premiere date: October 22nd, 2021

Genre: Drama, supernatural horror

Runtime: 10 episodes (43 to 53 minutes each)

Stream Locke & Key here.

Maya and the Three [Netflix Original]

A prophesized warrior princess fights to save humanity from vengeful gods.

Maya and the Three was created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez and features the voices of Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy), Gabriel Iglesias (“Fluffy”), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Gael García Bernal (Coco).

Netflix Canada premiere date: October 22nd, 2021

Genre: Animated, fantasy

Runtime: Nine episodes (26 to 44 minutes each)

Stream Maya and the Three here.

A 'Basic' Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a 'Standard' subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a 'Premium' membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Roku Channel/Samsung TV Plus

HauntTV’s Halloween Countdown

8⃣ days to the Halloweekend…WARNING: Be prepared to be afraid 😱 Paranormal Survivor is on HauntTV! We've got chills just thinking about today's episodes

The Roku Channel (230) & Samsung TV Plus (1420) #Halloween #Halloweekend #HalloweekendCountdown #ParanormalSurvivor pic.twitter.com/mQlL7jxzB1 — HauntTV Canada (@haunttvca) October 22, 2021

From October 20th to 31st, HauntTV is offering a variety of Halloween-themed programming, including Haunted Hospitals, Evil Encounters, World’s Scariest Hauntings and a sneak peek at Hotel Paranormal, narrated by Ottawa’s own Dan Aykroyd (Ghostbusters).

HauntTV content can be streamed for free on The Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: HBO

Disclaimer: HauntTV is a streaming channel owned by Blue Ant Media, the parent company of MobileSyrup.