You can use Apple MagSafe accessories on Google’s Pixel 6 with the right case

Accessory maker Moment has launched a new slate of cases for the Pixel 6 series of phones that allows them to work with Apple’s MagSafe accessories.

The company lables the cases with (M)Force branding, and not only do they allow for basic accessories like the MagSafe Wallet to be attached to the back of the phone, but they even work with the MagSafe Wireless charger.

You can see this below, as demonstrated by David Imel from the MKBHD Studio on Twitter.

So Moment Pixel 6 cases work with MagSafe. You can charge your phone, use the wallet, other accessories. This is hilarious but also amazing. pic.twitter.com/sYuzfXsQ3I — David ImeI (@DurvidImel) October 20, 2021

So far, the company is only selling one magnetic accessory compatible case for each of the new Pixel phones in black. However, Moment does sell its iPhone 13 cases in more colours, so perhaps the company could add more colour options if they’re popular enough. I also used a Moment case on my iPhone 12 and liked how the rubbery plastic felt to touch.

Overall, it’s a really smart move for case makers and even other phone manufacturers to usurp the MagSafe accessories. When Apple announced MagSafe, it seemed like another way to lock people into the iPhone ecosystem. Now that the Pixel can use the same accessories with a case, it breaks down that barrier and, potentially, means that all phones could use MagSafe with the right case.

This is excellent news for me since I’m obsessed with my PopWallet+ with MagSafe. The Moment cases cost $49.99 USD (roughly $61 CAD).

Source: @DurvidImel