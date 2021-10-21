Telus expands 5G network to six new communities in British Columbia

Telus has once again expanded its 5G network to more regions in British Columbia.

According to a series of press releases, residents and businesses in the following communities now have access to Vancouver-based carrier’s 5G internet service: Chetwynd, Cranbrook, Fort St. John, Kitimat, Prince Rupert, and Tumbler Ridge.

The upgrades are funded through a $13 billion investment from Telus, aimed at beefing up its 5G infrastructure in the province of B.C.

If this story seems familiar, that’s because this is the third major B.C.-focused network expansion announced by Telus this week.

On October 18th, Telus widened its 5G network on Vancouver Island to include Campbell River, Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland, and Saanich.

Two days later, on October 20th, the carrier’s 5G internet services became available in Grand Forks, Pemberton, Vernon, and Whistler.

Source: Telus, (2), (3), (4) (5)