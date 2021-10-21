fbpx
Mario Kart Tour adds Vampire Waluigi for Halloween, becomes the best mobile game ever

Halloween just got a whole lot better

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Oct 21, 20218:06 PM EDT
Waluigi Vampire

If you’re sad about Waluigi not getting into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you might want to play Mario Kart Tour.

The Nintendo mobile game has received a free Halloween update that gives the goofy Luigi arch-rival a vampire-themed top hat, cape and kart.

Waluigi (Vampire) comes alongside the Halloween Tour event, which runs from October 19th until November 3rd. This tour will have you race through London — see more below:

Mario Kart Tour is available to download for free on Android and iOS.

And if that wasn’t enough Waluigi for you, he’s also appearing in Mario Party Superstars, the next entry in the popular Mario party game series. The game will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 29th.

