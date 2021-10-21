Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [October 21 – October 27]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Noticeable price changes:
- Alcatel 1B 16 GB, Alcatel 1X 32 GB are now available
- ZTE Blade A3 L 8 GB is now available
- Doro 824c 4 GB is now available
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy Note20 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 128 GB/256 GB, Galaxy Z Fold3 5g 256 GB/512 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now availableApple iPhone 12 128 GB/256 GB/64 GB, iPhone 13 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB/1 TB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB/1 TB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone SE 128 GB/64 GB are now available
- LG K32 32 GB, LG X Power 3 16 GB are now available
- Motorola Moto G Fast 32 GB, Moto G Power 64 GB, Moto E 32 GB, One 5g Ace 128 GB are now available
- TCL 10 Pro 128 GB, TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB are now available
New deals:
- $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC). For new activations only.
- Promo on Unlimited Share 20 for $80 with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- Get six months of Crave + Movies + HBO1 on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay.
- $50 Promo plan with 8GB data (QC). For new activations only.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $50 when you buy online.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get 20% off any Samsung smartwatch with Bell SmartPay
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- 100MB bonus data on $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $30+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
Noticeable price changes:
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 128 GB/256 GB, Galaxy Z Fold3 5g 256 GB/512 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 11 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, iPhone 13 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB/1 TB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB/1 TB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone SE 64 GB are now available
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB and Moto Edge 256 GB are now available
- TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB are now available
New deals:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan.
Ongoing deals:
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4
- Fido Contest: Enter daily for a chance to win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service
Noticeable price changes:
- Alcatel Go Flip 3 4 GB is now available
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB/256 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 128 GB/256 GB, Galaxy Z Fold3 5g 256 GB/512 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now available.
- Huawei P40 128 GB is now available
- Apple iPhone 11 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 mini 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 13 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone SE 128 GB/64 GB are now available
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB, Moto G Stylus 128 GB, Moto E 32 GB, One 5g Ace 128 GB are now available
- Nokia 3.4 64 GB is now available
- TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB are now available
New deals:
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 3GB or 8GB Mobile BYOD plan
Ongoing deals:
- $5 to $75 discount when you BYO phone on select Videotron plans
- Get a discount on QUB musicque with all the plans
- Take advantage of the monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on the number of lines)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
Noticeable price changes:
- Alcatel Go Flip 3 2 GB is now available
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 11 64 GB, iPhone 12 64 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, iPhone 13 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB/1 TB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB/1 TB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone SE 64 GB, iPhone XR 64 GB are now available
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB, One 5g Ace 128 GB are now available
- TCL 10L 64 GB, TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB are now available
Ongoing deals:
- $50 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone and three months when you get a certified pre-owned iPhone.
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
- Bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans – both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
Noticeable price changes:
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 256 GB/128 GB, Galaxy Z Fold3 5g 512 GB/256 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 11 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, iPhone 13 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB/1 TB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB/1 TB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone SE 64 GB are now available
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB, Moto Edge 256 GB are now available
- Sonim XP5S 16 GB, Sonim XP8 64 GB are now available
- TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB are now available
New deals:
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $95/mo (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 40GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $75/mo (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 40GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $90 (main regions)
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for $30.00/mo
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $110/mo (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB (15GB + 5GB Data Bonus) + 6 months of Apple Music for $80 (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB + 5GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Save $15/mo on every additional line you add to your Rogers Infinite plan.
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- $50/mo for 10GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone.
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone
- Get two lines for $72.50/mo per line for 40 GB of data max speed (main regions)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- On a $75 mo/ or higher plan, enjoy access to Disney+ on us for six months
- Activate or upgrade to a $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (main regions)
- Six months of Apple Music on the Rogers Infinite 25 and above Plans
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Activate or upgrade to a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (QC)
- Three months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Noticeable price changes:
- Alcatel Go Flip 3 4 GB is now available
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Xcover Pro 64 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 256 GB/128 GB, Galaxy Z Fold3 5g 256 GB/512 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 11 64 GB, iPhone 12 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, iPhone 13 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB/512 GB/256 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB/1 TB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB/128 GB/1 TB/512 GB, iPhone SE 64 GB are now available
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB, One 5g Ace 128 GB are now available
- Sonim XP5S 16 GB, Sonim XP8 64 GB, Xp3 8 GB are now available
- TCL 10L 64 GB, TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB are now available
New deals:
- Enjoy 20GB of data for only $52/mo. when you Bring Your Own Device to the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program.
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $85/mo; the Can-US version is $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $75/mo; the Can-US version is $95 (MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy an iPhone or three months with a certified pre-owned.
- Save up to $710 with a Certified Pre‑owned phone
- Get three months of Apple TV free when you buy an iPhone
- Save up to $564 on iPhone with Bring-it-Back
- Save $100 when you shop Mobility online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver.
- Get bonus 500MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30+ prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get bonus 100MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- Use the promo code SMSPECIAL to save $5 per month on every additional line
- Promo plan: $65 Simple Share 15GB (QC)
- Get three months of Apple Fitness free when you buy Apple Watch
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
Noticeable price changes:
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans and the Data plan
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk & Text Plan
Noticeable price changes:
- Alcatel 1B 16 GB, Alcatel 1X 32 GB are now available
- ZTE Blade A3 L 8 GB is now available
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy Note20 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 256 GB/128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 128 GB/256 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 11 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 256 GB/64 GB/128 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB, iPhone 13 256 GB/512 GB/128 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 256 GB/128 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB/256 GB/1 TB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB/128 GB/1 TB/512 GB, iPhone SE 128 GB/64 GB are now available
- Motorola Moto G Fast 32 GB, Moto G Power 64 GB, Moto E 32 GB, One 5g Ace 128 GB are now available
- TCL 10 Pro 128 GB, TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB are now available
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to a $200 bonus credit when you get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Canada-wide)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- Two months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, S20 Fe 5G, A11, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G
- Four months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G
Noticeable price changes:
- Alcatel 1B 16 GB, Alcatel 1X 32 GB are now available
- ZTE Blade A3 L 8 GB, ZTE Cymbal 2 32 GB are now available
- Motorola Edge 256 GB, Moto G Power 64 GB, Moto E 32 GB, One 5g Ace 128 GB, Razr 128 GB are now available
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S20+ 512 GB/128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 256 GB/128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Flip 256 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Fold3 5g 256 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 11 64 GB, iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB, iPhone 12 64 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB/128 GB/512 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB/128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 13 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 256 GB/512 GB/128 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB/128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone SE 128 GB/64 GB are now available
- Google Pixel 4a 128 GB, Pixel 5 128 GB are now available
New deals:
- Add a line with 8GB data for $35/mo
- Get Talk, Text and 1.5GB of Fast LTE Data for $24/mo.
Ongoing deals:
- Freedom plans: Get 7GB bonus data on the $45 plan
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 15GB bonus data on the $85 plan
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 7GB bonus data on the $50/$60 plans
- Freedom plans: Get 6GB bonus data on the $40 plan
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 9GB bonus data on the $65 plan
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10GB bonus data on the $75 plan
- Freedom plans: Get 2GB bonus data on the $35 plan
- Add a line with 4GB data for $30/mo
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Freedom plans: Get 10GB bonus data on the $50 plans
- Get three months of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10 GB bonus date on the $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- Get $5/mo. on BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans
- Get up to 15GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Get one month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- Save the $10 connection fee when you order and activate a Prepaid SIM Card online
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
Noticeable price changes:
- TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB are now available
- ZTE Z557 8 GB, ZTE Cymbal 2 4 GB are now available
- Alcatel 1B 16 GB is now available
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy A51 64 GB, Galaxy A71 128 GB, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S20+ 128 GB/512 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB, Galaxy A8 32 GB are now available
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro 128 GB, Huawei P20 128 GB, Huawei P20 Pro 128 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 12 256 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB/128 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB/512 GB/256 GB, iPhone SE 128 GB, iPhone Xs 512 GB are now available
- LG G8X ThinQ 128 GB, LG Q70 64 GB are now available
- Motorola Moto E 32 GB is now available
- Sonim XP8 64 GB, Xp3 8 GB are now available
New deals:
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch.
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for eight months.
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Save $10/mo. for 24 months.
- Switch and save $10/mo. for 24 months when you sign up for wireless service on any unlimited or shareMORE plan. Plus, save an extra $20/mo. if you bring your own device. Conditions apply.
Noticeable price changes:
- Alcatel OneTouch A392 128 MB is now available
- Blackberry Classic 16 GB, Blackberry Priv 32 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 6 16 GB/64 GB/128 GB, iPhone 6 Plus 16 GB/128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 6s 16 GB/64 GB/128 GB, iPhone 6s Plus 16 GB/64 GB/128 GB, iPhone SE 64 GB are now available
- LG G5 32 GB, LG K4 8 GB are now available
- Nexus 5X 16 GB is now available
- Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime 8 GB, Galaxy J1 8 GB, Galaxy J3 2018 16 GB, Galaxy Note 5 32 GB, Galaxy S5 Neo 16 GB, Galaxy S6 32 GB, Galaxy S6 Edge 32 GB, Galaxy S7 32 GB, Galaxy S7 Edge 32 GB are now available
Noticeable price changes:
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 128 GB/256 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 12 64 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, iPhone 13 256 GB/128 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 256 GB/128 GB, iPhone SE 64 GB, iPhone XR 64 GB are now available
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB, One 5g Ace 128 GB are now available
Ongoing deals:
- $25 credit offer each when referring someone
- Up to 50% off selected phones.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
Noticeable price changes:
- ZTE Blade A3 L 8 GB, ZTE Cymbal 2 32 GB are now available
- Motorola Edge 256 GB, Moto G Power 64 GB, One 5g Ace 128 GB are now available
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Fold3 5g 256 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB are now available
- Apple iPhone 11 64 GB, iPhone 12 64 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB/512 GB/256 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 13 256 GB/128 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 256 GB/512 GB/128 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone SE 64 GB are now available
Ongoing deals:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones
Ongoing deals:
- MaxWest Nitro 5P with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
Ongoing deals:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for six months on the $25+ plans (and an additional 1 GB of data with Auto-Allowance)
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
Ongoing deals:
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 4.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $70 ( main regions )