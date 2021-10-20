Xbox testing automatic muting of speakers when headphones are plugged in

Xbox is testing a new feature that allows your console to automatically mute your speakers when you plug in headphones.

This feature is rolling out now to Xbox Insiders on the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring to start.

Previously, users would have to mute their speakers separately from the headphones. This new automatic feature can be enabled in your console’s audio settings.

While timing for a wide release has yet to be confirmed, the current Xbox Insider testing suggests that will arrive in the coming months.

Source: Xbox